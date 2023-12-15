📷 Philly’s year in visuals | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Friday.

We’re in for somewhat warmer weather with temps reaching the low 50s.

As the year inches toward a close, it’s time for an annual year in review. Inquirer photojournalists and videographers tirelessly capture the images that represent Philadelphia throughout the year.

Our lead feature presents the images that vividly take you on a journey through 2023.

Every year, our photojournalists and videographers create tens of thousands of images.

Hundreds of them actually make it to your phone screens, laptops, and newspapers.

These visuals captured the tone of 2023. We were there as gun violence continued to have a hold on the city and when an escaped murder convict evaded police for weeks in the suburbs.

But we also captured moments of joy like when Little Amal came to the city or when we followed chef Dionicio Jiménez home to Cholula, Mexico, to do a profile of the Philly food visionary.

In their own words: “Visual journalists connect us to the visceral emotions, the unspoken narratives, and the unfiltered reality of the world around us,” Danese Kenon, managing editor of visuals, wrote. “The Inquirer’s 2023 Year in Visuals, curated by a phenomenal group of visual storytellers, is more than a collection of snapshots. It is a testament to the resilience and unyielding spirit of Philly and the region.”

Click here for the stunning images that tell Philly’s story in 2023.

Seventy percent of elite university presidents are men but zero were called to testify during the congressional hearings last week on antisemitism on college campuses.

The three female university presidents who testified before the Committee on Education and the Workforce were roundly criticized, including by the White House and the governor of Pennsylvania.

At one point, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman interrupted Harvard president Claudine Gay.

Notable quote: “I’ll give you one more question because I want to go to the gal from Penn,” Grothman said, referring to University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill.

Magill ended up resigning four days later.

With so much at stake, observers and scholars said gender may not have been the driving factor in what happened during the three-plus hours of testimony last Tuesday but they pointed to the ways gender colored the congressional exchanges and ensuing backlash.

Continue reading about how gender bias may have shaped the intense grilling at the congressional hearings.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

