😂 Fun: We’re talking about a hysterically funny podcast that explores topics like scurvy prevention (long hots,) why the Philly accent is a natural aphrodisiac, and triple parking.

⚾ Sadness: The Phillies’ improbable, magical World Series journey came to an end in Houston with a 4-1 loss to the Astros in Game 6.

📨 Helpful: Our politics reporters selected the top Senate race stories to get yourself ready for Election Day.

A few more words about those Phillies

Zack Wheeler pitched more than five innings of near flawless baseball but a hit batter led to a four-run sixth inning by the Astros that the Phillies weren’t able to answer.

And thus, a postseason that few expected the Phillies to even be part of came to a disappointing conclusion in Minute Maid Park Saturday night with the Astros taking the World Series 4 games to 2. Thanks for a season to remember.

Earlier in the day the Union lost the MLS Cup final in a heartbreaker to LA.

But Philly sports fans still have something to cheer about: the 8-0 Eagles!

🎤 And now I’m handing over the mic to reporter Mike Newall with an absolutely colorful tale about my neighborhood.

I live in South Philly, so like most everyone here, that means I have a South Fellini T-shirt in my closet. It’s the Navy Yard design, with the Sea Monster. The one Adam Sandler sported in Hustle. (I wore it first.)

After a lengthy Pandemic hiatus, the wildly successful lifestyle brand famous for its Philly in-joke designs — including “jawn” T-shirts stylized to the logo of Wawa, and “Jabroni” hats — reopened its Passyunk Avenue storefront. And the creative pair behind South Fellini — childhood best friends and South Philly lifers Johnny Zito, 40, and Tony Trov, 39 — now have a podcast called Legends of Philadelphia featuring Philly comedian and writer Bryan Bierman.

As funny as the episodes are — there’s lots of talk about long hots, triple parking, and the Philadelphia accent as a natural aphrodisiac — they’re far more thoughtful than you’d think from a podcast by a T-shirt shop. And like their design, it’s all infused with a deep reverence and curiosity for a changing city.

— Mike Newall

What you should know today

🍬🍬🍬🍬🍬🍬🍬🍬🍬🍬

❓Pop Quiz❓

Were you paying attention to Taylor Allen’s top story on Halloween? Who invented the polarizing autumnal candy corn?

A) George Renninger of Philly’s Wunderle Candy Co. in the 1880s

B) Willie Whipple of Sweet Treats Shoppe in the 1920s

C) Forrest Mars in 1941

D) Shane Confectionery in 1912

Find out if you remember the answer.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Phillies outfielder Greg Luzinski, who played with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1970 to 1980. Hint: 🐂

EHT LUBL

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Theresa Hafler, who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Barbara Howard.

Photo of the Day

