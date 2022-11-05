A major snowstorm ambushed the Philadelphia region on Nov. 6, 1953, creaming the city with almost 9 inches officially before it ended, and with over a foot elsewhere.

That will not be happening on Nov. 6, 2022. “It will be quite different, that’s for sure,” said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Philadelphia.

Saturday’s high, 78, was just 2 degrees shy of the record set in both 1961 and 1975, and Sunday’s temperatures are forecast to fall just short of the all-time high of 79, reached in 1948.

But, yes, it usually isn’t quite this warm during the peak raking season, when the days are getting shorter and the planet is tilting its way toward the winter solstice.

The normal highs for this time of year are around 60.

Strong southerly winds, and the combined force of low pressure to the west and high pressure to the east, have been the agents of the temperature run-up.

However, a front will come through Monday, and Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures nearer season normal, Staarmann said.

In the meantime, Sunday’s high will be about 40 degrees above what it was on Nov. 6, 1953, when heavy snow — generated by a coastal storm that made a hard left near New York City, a track somewhat similar to that of Superstorm Sandy in 2012 — ambushed the region and forecasters.

By the time it stopped on Nov. 7, 8.8 inches had been measured at Philadelphia International Airport.

That won’t be an issue Sunday.