Philly’s arts community is looking for hope | Morning Newsletter

Make sure you’re not just drinking coffee this morning. Have plenty of water throughout the day, as the high is expected to reach 97 degrees. Philadelphia has declared a “heat emergency” for today and tomorrow.

It’s been three years from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and much of the world seems relatively back to normal. But for Philadelphia arts groups, recovery is slow. Attendance numbers haven’t bounced back.

Our lead story follows the community’s struggle to bring back audiences.

Audiences are not as large as they were in 2019. Arts groups are navigating this reality without the millions of federal emergency aid money that kept them afloat during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some important numbers:

Only a third of arts and culture groups in the Philly region say attendance has reached or exceeded pre-COVID levels, according to preliminary findings from a forthcoming Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance survey. Only 15% of performing arts groups surveyed in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties said attendance was back or exceeded their 2019 figures.

Still, there are signs of hope.

One bright spot: The African American Museum in Philadelphia exceeded it’s pre-pandemic attendance numbers with the help of its much-publicized “Rising Sun” show it’s presenting with the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. It reached 75,000 for the year ending June 30, 2023.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the dip in attendance is forcing arts groups to pay more attention to what audiences and communities want.

Continue reading to learn what options arts groups are exploring to find and attract new audiences.

Hunter Biden was supposed to go into the U.S. courthouse in Wilmington on Wednesday and quickly resolve federal charges in a plea deal.

Things didn’t go according to plan.

First, disagreements between the prosecutors and Biden’s lawyers prompted both sides to threaten to withdraw from a deal for Biden to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and a related agreement that would have spared him prosecution in an illegal gun possession case. Both sides eventually resolved their differences and went with the expected plea.

But then, the judge overseeing the case refused to accept it — for now.

The result: Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty and is facing the prospect of returning to court later this year.

Read more for the judge’s reasoning for not accepting the plea.

