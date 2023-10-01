Philly nightlife bounces back | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Philadelphia nightlife crowds have shifted from happy hour to late night — and that brings new challenges. Today's lead story takes a closer look at this development.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The city has been trying to rebuild its nightlife since the COVID-19 shutdowns. New data from Square, a financial service platform used by restaurants and bars, indicate that those efforts may be paying off.

The data: After examining hundreds of thousands of in-person transactions between April and June, Square found that people were spending more money between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. Those sales increased from 24% in 2022 to 30% this year.

Notable quote: “Less food during the day, less happy hour, more nightlife, more evenings,” said Christopher Mullins Jr., co-owner of McGillin’s Olde Ale House, observing how the distribution of business throughout the day has also changed.

While some spots are seeing strong business at night, other venues are operating in a more uncertain area.

And this bounce back from the effects of the pandemic also comes with added challenges and concerns, including safety and rising costs.

Keep reading to hear from local business owners and dig deeper into the state of Philly’s nightlife economy.

🎤 I’m passing the mic to feature writer Zoe Greenberg to tell this mystical story:

The witches circled an altar in the shadow of Clark Park’s sycamores last month, orange street light illuminating their black hats and robes.

“By the anointing with this sacred oil, may your spirit come into attunement with the energies of the moon,” said Jim “Raven” Stefanowicz, high priest of the South Street Circle, a pagan ritual group, as he daubed a blend of jasmine, orris, and vanilla onto the wrists of those gathered. Nearby, an ice cream truck tinkled and a trolley rumbled past; live action role players whacked each other with foam weapons a few yards away.

No matter — these were city witches. The full moon, even hidden by clouds and light pollution, still exerts its pull.

Keep reading to explore Philly’s vibrant magical community.

❓Pop quiz❓

Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles made her debut during the show’s premiere Thursday night. She received the final rose of the first episode.

Which local county is she from?

A) Montgomery

B) Delaware

C) Bucks

D) Chester

Think you know? Check your answer here.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: A sweet autumn adventure

CLIPPING PEAK

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Stacy Stone who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Leeds Devil.

