15 years for Philly Proud Boys leader | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to the start of a new month.

It should be a perfect summer day with clear and sunny skies. Temperatures should reach a high of 80.

Our lead story recaps the sentencing of the former president of the Philly Proud Boys for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Zach Rehl, the former president of the Philadelphia chapter of the alt-right Proud Boys, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Important note: It’s the third-longest prison term imposed against any of the hundreds of people sentenced in connection with the riot so far.

Rehl’s sentence is exceeded only by the 18-year sentence for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in May and the 17-year sentence for Florida Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs also on Thursday.

Reminder: Still, Rehl’s punishment is half of the three-decade prison sentence prosecutors sought. Federal sentencing guidelines also recommend 30 years for the minimum term.

Keep reading to learn the reasoning behind the judge’s decision.

Ahead of Labor Day, photographer Jose Moreno created an ode to the laborers.

He photographed construction workers, migrant workers, butchers, and others as an ode to workers. He tagged along during their days to see their work and hear their stories.

In his own words: “Put simply: Manual laborers make this city, and region, run,” Moreno wrote.

Click to meet the the workers and gaze at the stunningly beautiful pictures.

Twenty years ago, columnist Jenice Armstrong started the sensational “Sexy Singles.”

From 2003 to 2017, Armstrong highlighted mostly up-and-comers who were doing their thing, succeeding at life, and enjoying the best of what Philly had to offer. And yes, they were also attractive.

Armstrong recalls how it began and how she loved the project during its run. Some of the Singles even married people they met as a result of getting picked.

In her own words: “Getting people dates wasn’t necessarily the goal of the project,” Armstrong wrote. “To me, it began as a fun thing to do, which showcased interesting people who otherwise might not have ever made it into the newspaper.”

Keep reading to reminisce about the iconic brand.

👀 Watching: Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the 2020 Georgia election case.

📰 Reading: What New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker had to say about American politics and Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie and Tim Scott. Although most Americans tend to feel bleak about the state of the country, Booker kept it positive.

