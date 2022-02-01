Appreciate you starting off what’s going to be a sunny Tuesday in the high 30s with The Inquirer.

If you work for a company in Philly but live outside the city, you may be entitled to a city wage tax refund. Luckily we have a step-by-step guide on how to get yours.

And if you thought Philly’s controversial DROP program was rich, wait until you check out our investigation of police officers’ misuse of a little-known disability benefit.

If you live outside city limits but work for a company here in Philly, online forms are now up to get a wage tax refund — especially if you worked primarily from home during the pandemic.

Here’s how to file for one:

Log on to tax-services.phila.gov or if you’re a pro, here’s a link to the wage tax form itself.

Get a letter from your employer to accompany your refund request. The letter — signed on company letterhead — must include the dates you were required to work outside Philadelphia. If you are a salaried employee, you’ll need your W-2 form.

All wage tax refund requests can be submitted online. You don’t need a username and password to request a refund on the Philadelphia Tax Center site, but it may help to set up an account if you also need to pay other city taxes.

Then you wait! It typically takes six to eight weeks for your refund to be sent.

The city created a video explaining the process, and our reporter Erin Arvelund broke down the entire process for your refund-obtaining pleasure.

What you should know today

It’s called the Heart and Lung Act, a disability benefit meant mostly for police and firefighters. It’s supposed to help those who have been injured on the job keep their salaries and benefits, and it even comes with an exemption from paying state and federal taxes.

But as an Inquirer investigation revealed, the number of cops out on disability has grown exponentially. How much? Before the law was enacted in 2003, Philadelphia recorded just 19 officers out on injured disability. Today? 645 — with some holding down injury claims that have lasted years.

But that’s just part of the story. Some officers have exploited the benefit by holding down second jobs while purportedly out on disability. Officers like Alfie Williams, who gets 100% of his $78,092 salary tax-free but is listed on LinkedIn as the owner of a roofing company in Langhorne. A Police Department directive prohibits officers out on Heart and Lung claims from working any other job in any capacity.

Our reporters Barbara Laker, David Gambacorta and William Bender jump into the deep end to deliver this tale of exploitation and deceit.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

In honor of the start of Black History Month, we’re going routinely to use our trivia section all month to provide a bit of education, Philly style. Today’s question: Octavius Catto, the freedom fighter and abolitionist forever memorialized with a statue outside City Hall, rallied troops to fight in the Civil War with what other notable abolitionist and activist? Take a guess and find the answer and more on Catto’s life here.

a. Harriet Tubman

b. Frederick Douglass

c. George Washington Carver

