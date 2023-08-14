🍎 A teacher pipeline | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Expect partly sunny skies with a high of 86. Heavy rain could come in the evening.

Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, Pennsylvania teachers are leaving at the highest rate on record. The state also issued a record-low number of new teaching certificates last school year.

Our lead story follows how one Philly public school is building and nurturing a new generation of teachers.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

At 18 years old, Mikail Grant knows he wants to be a teacher in an industry that needs more educators, particularly Black men like Grant.

He’s on track to earn his child development associate certification, a professional credential, and will soon enroll at the Community College of Philadelphia with 12 credits under his belt. And this week, he’ll become an employee at KenCrest West Philadelphia Early Learning Center.

It started with an opportunity at Parkway West that allowed him to get hands-on experience in an early childhood education center. It’s the only school in the Philadelphia School District to have a program like this.

Continue reading to find out how the program came to be.

What you should know today

Philly is a city full of Democrats and the last competitive general election for mayor was 20 years ago.

David Oh, the Republican nominee for mayor, wants to change that and his party is noticing. They’re throwing him a campaign fundraiser at the Union League, a bastion of old money and conservative politics, on Tuesday.

Some of the fundraiser’s hosts are some of the top names in the state GOP.

Note: Cherelle Parker, the Democratic nominee, is highly favored to win. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1 in the city.

Keep reading to understand what makes Oh’s candidacy different.

