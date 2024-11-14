🪷 Seeking post-election calm | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. It’s set to be another dry day. Over in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a drought warning — the state’s first since 2016.

Our lead stories today focus on the personal impact of the presidential election. In Philadelphia, yoga, meditation, and mental health businesses have seen a spike since the results were called. Consumers say it’s about finding calm and managing emotions during a stressful time.

And in Charleroi, whose Haitian immigrants were the subject of xenophobic and false claims by President-elect Donald Trump, residents face uncertainty following his victory. Here’s what to know today.

While some stressed-out Philadelphians drowned out bad feelings about politics last week with the help of a pint glass, others used an arguably healthier method: yoga and meditation.

🪷 Studio owners report a noticeable jump in class attendance since last Wednesday. Bookings at meditation centers and use of apps like Calm and Headspace have seen a burst in popularity, too.

🪷 For some, these activities are a grounding way to manage anxious emotions, or accepting what cannot be changed — say, election results.

🪷 “People just wanted to be in the moment,” a Headspace executive said, “not in the next four years.”

Reporter Erin McCarthy explains how mindfulness-related businesses have helped soothe anxious consumers after another Trump win.

Charleroi, a Western Pennsylvania borough about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, became a target of right-wing attacks after Trump falsely claimed Haitian immigrants had brought it a crime surge and financial strain.

Now that the Republican is set to retake office in January, how will residents be affected?

Many Haitian immigrants in the town worry that their residency in the country is at risk, as Trump has vowed to end temporary protected status for them. One immigrant entrepreneur who voted for Trump despite his disparagement of her community told The Inquirer she hopes the president-elect focuses on the economy over his hard-line border-protection and deportation proposals.

Politics reporter Aliya Schneider has the story from Charleroi, where its people watch and wait.

