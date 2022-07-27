We’re getting some relief from the heat. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s today, but humidity will remain fairly low until tonight, when we might see some scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms.

First, a peek at the report a Philly task force is set to release with recommendations on how to eliminate racial bias in the home appraisals process.

We’ll also take a look at a tasty new streetwear line from a local-born designer and ... Amoroso’s rolls. (Yes, you read that right.)

— Katie Krzaczek (@hashtagkatie, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Racial bias in home appraisals strips equity from Black homeowners and adds to the racial wealth gap. So a Philadelphia task force began looking into the issue last year, and is set to release its recommendations this week.

In Philly and across the country, homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than similar homes in primarily white neighborhoods because of disinvestment in Black neighborhoods, racial bias in the real estate industry, and decades of racist housing policies and systems.

“It is absolutely our intention to try to ensure other cities learn about what we’re doing and we will help them,” said Ira Goldstein, chair of Philadelphia’s task force and president of policy solutions at the Philadelphia-based community investment group Reinvestment Fund.

Here are a few of their recommendations for city leaders:

Investigate more about how and why appraisal bias happens in Philadelphia

Pass legislation requiring appraisers who work in Philadelphia to get local business licenses

Educate residents about the appraisal process, their rights, and how to appeal appraised values

Read more from real estate reporter Michaelle Bond.

🥖 Jimmy “Jimmy Sweatpants” Gorecki, a former Philly skateboarder-turned-designer, is teaming up with Amoroso’s on a new streetwear line featuring the iconic bread and roll maker’s logo.

🥖 The limited-edition collection, which will be released Friday, includes shirts, hats, sweat suits, and even a skateboard.

🥖 Gorecki is a Norristown native who grew up skateboarding at LOVE Park. And although he lives in Los Angeles now, he gets Amoroso’s rolls shipped to his home.

🥖 “This is about as Philly as it gets, for sure,” he said. “Amoroso’s is an indescribable part of the DNA. They’re just so ingrained into the fiber of this city and the fiber of its people.”

🥖 If there’s one thing Philadelphians love, it’s repping the city in ways that confuse outsiders and delight locals.

