Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said Tuesday he supports the right to same-sex marriage, making the statement as the Senate considers a vote that could codify that right into law.

Several GOP lawmakers have stated support for “The Respect for Marriage Act” would codify at the federal level same-sex marriage and interracial marriage, both of which were legalized through Supreme Court decisions in 2005 and 1967, respectively, that remain the law of the land.

“Dr. Mehmet Oz believes that same-sex couples should have the same freedom to get married as straight couples,” campaign spokesperson Brittany Yanick said in response to a question about whether he supports the measure.

Oz’s stance echoes some of his past statements in support of LGBTQ issues. It also marks a clear pivot to the general election after he staked out a hardline conservative stance on abortion and guns during Pennsylvania’s primary.

It also comes at a moment when some Republicans around the country, and especially in swing districts, are supporting same-sex marriage, which remains incredibly popular among American voters. Just a decade ago, defining marriage as between one man and one woman was part of the Republican’s 2012 party platform.

Democrats have tried to use the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights as a catalyst for their voters this fall, while warning that rights to same-sex marriage and contraception could be the next to fall.

Same-sex marriage remains legal, but Democrats have introduced the bill in response to Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade last month. In it, he suggested rulings on LGBTQ rights, contraception, and marriage equality be reconsidered.

However, Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion that nothing in it “should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

The marriage bill made its way easily through the House with the support of almost 50 Republicans, including Pennsylvania Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Meuser, and arch conservative Scott Perry. (Rep. Glenn Thompson, who represents parts of North-Central and Northwestern Pennsylvania, voted against the bill and then attended his gay son’s wedding the following weekend.)

The bill will need support of 10 Republican senators to pass. Five have indicated some level of support for the legislation. Several who oppose it, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, haven’t done so by denouncing same-sex marriage but rather calling it a “waste of time” and a gimmick by Democrats to drum up support. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said he’s undecided because he felt there was no urgency on the issue, given same-sex marriage remains legal under the law.

Pennsylvania’s outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey has not said how he’d vote.

But both of his potential replacements appear to be for it; Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has said he’d vote to pass the bill.

Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.