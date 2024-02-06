What makes a parent in Pa.? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

A recent Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling has set a new parenthood precedent. If you and your partner intend for you to be a parent, regardless of a marriage or a genetic relationship to a child, you can be considered one. Our lead story unpacks the contentious case that brought the issue before the courts.

Nicole Junior and Chanel Glover were ready to be mothers, so the same month as their wedding, they began pursuing IVF.

Then their marriage fell apart. Glover, who was carrying the child, filed for divorce. Junior filed a petition as part of the divorce case, asking the court to recognize her as a parent to the baby who was yet to be born.

At the root, Junior and Glover were fighting over a basic question: In Pennsylvania, in modern times, what makes a parent?

In May 2022, Family Court Judge Daniel Sulman ruled that Junior was a legal parent to the child, should be listed on the child’s birth certificate, and have access to him after birth. He focused on the fact that this was not about a child conceived during a one-night stand. Like in many LGBTQ relationships, intention and planning came before conception.

Glover appealed the decision, and the Pennsylvania Superior Court agreed to hear the case, eventually affirming the lower court’s decision that Junior was indeed a parent.

This decision sets a precedent for all future cases in Pennsylvania. Both parties’ expressed intentions for someone to be a parent, even in lieu of a marriage or a genetic relationship to a child, matters now legally. Keep reading to find out why legal observers who focus on LGBTQ clients are heralding the decision as a major victory.

America’s love affair with the Kelce brothers is at an all-time high, especially with the younger of the two sibs, Travis.

But there seems to be some love lost when it comes to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and his haircut.

Following reports that requests for Travis’ drop fade have been flooding barbershops across the country, people are calling out the media’s disregard for the cut’s origins within Black and brown barbershops.

Chester native Rob Knox said it’s “annoying” seeing outlets wrongfully credit such a common hairstyle to Travis. “It’s been here for generations,” Knox said.

Travis himself has even addressed the confusion. “These headlines are wild… the fade has been around long before my life even began,” he wrote on Instagram.

We asked Philly barbers to weigh in.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

What is the maximum authorized speed for the BSL on local tracks?

A) 70 mph

B) 50 mph

C) 35 mph

D) 15 mph

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we're...

🏡 Touring: A 19th century Federal-style stone house that’s on the market in Ambler for $659,900.

🤔 Pondering: Baby perfume. Turns out, it’s a thing.

🍽 Reviewing: According to Craig LaBan, Kiddo’s vegetable-forward menu makes for a promising debut.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This Philly rapper was nominated for a Grammy, but lost out to Killer Mike, who swept the rap categories with his song “Scientist & Engineers” and album Michael.

BOUGHT KLATCH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Stacy Stone who correctly guessed Monday’s answer: Philadelphia Suns.

