Mayor Cherelle Parker just made 10 appointments, but some top jobs remain up in the air a month into her tenure

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Thursday announced 10 appointments to senior roles in her administration, including tapping a new chief integrity officer and retaining former deputy mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley to oversee departments that deal with children and families.

Several appointments were for newly created positions, including Aparna Palantino, the director of the Office of Capital Projects; Hassan Freeman, the director of neighborhood and community engagement; and Kristin Bray, who will serve as chief legal counsel for the Mayor’s Office.

“We’re being purposeful and deliberate with our decisions, because it’s vitally important to me and my senior team that we put the right people in the right positions to best serve our customers — the citizens of Philadelphia,” Parker said in a statement.

Parker made the announcements Thursday, exactly a month after she took office as the city’s 100th mayor. The hires come amid a busy two-week stretch for the nascent administration that’s included the new City Council coming back into session, a speech about the future of public education, and two shootings that left police officers wounded.

Advertisement

Most of the appointments that Parker has announced so far have been for political appointees at the top of her administration, such as her “big three” of top aides: Chief of Staff Tiffany W. Thurman, and Chief Deputy Mayors Sinceré Harris and Aren Platt. Others have been for newly created positions that correspond to Parker’s campaign promises.

Sources said a handful of additional appointments are expected next week, including the City Representative and the head of the Streets Department.

But Parker still has not named commissioners to head a majority of the city’s operational agencies, including the Department of Licenses & Inspections, the Health Department, and the Department of Human Services.

As a result, the city has largely been run by holdovers from former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration during Parker’s first month in office.

» READ MORE: Familiar faces and an unusual structure: How Cherelle Parker is shaping her mayoral administration

When measles began spreading in Philly hospitals, Cheryl Bettigole, Kenney’s health commissioner, led the response. When state leaders visited to Philly to announce almost $25 million in federal funding for water infrastructure projects, Randy Hayman, Kenney’s water commissioner, accepted the ceremonial check on behalf of the city. And when back-to-back snowstorms blanketed Philly, Kenney’s streets commissioner, Carlton Williams, oversaw the plowing operation.

The only two operational department heads that Parker had announced prior to Thursday were Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Acting Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy. Murphy, though, is only serving temporarily and is set to retire this year. He was elevated as a stopgap because Parker tapped Kenney’s fire commissioner, Adam K. Thiel, to be her managing director.

Parker has not hidden from the fact that she is taking her time filling out her administration.

“No one will bully us into thinking that we will be forced to make a decision until we know it is right for our vision, it is right for our chemistry, it is right for the people of our city, and our team,” Parker said in December. “We are not trying to rush to get it done fast.”

New hires and new positions

Several of the roles Parker filled are new to her administration and signal how she intends to reshape city government. They include:

Bray, who will be Parker’s chief legal counsel, is currently the city’s first deputy city solicitor. In the past, the city solicitor, who leads the Law Department, served as the mayor’s top legal adviser. But Parker’s administration said Bray will serve the Mayor’s Office and will lead a new initiative to better integrate city services. Palantino, previously a deputy commissioner in the Parks and Recreation Department, will lead Parker’s new Office of Capital Projects and will lead major initiatives, including Rebuild, Kenney’s signature program to improve the city’s public spaces. Freeman will lead the new Office of Neighborhood and Community Engagement, including initiatives aimed at engaging children, Black men, women, and other demographic groups. Kafi Lindsay will be Parker’s director of strategic partnerships. According to Parker’s administration, Lindsay’s office will “take a comprehensive view of the city’s needs and resources, and then to mobilize support of the private, non-profit and philanthropic sectors in the Philadelphia region.” Casey Kuklick will be the city’s deputy director of Clean and Green Initiatives and will work under Carlton Williams, who will head the office and is currently serving as Streets Commissioner on an interim basis.

Others hires filled roles that existed under former mayors, including:

Danielle Gardner Wright will be the city’s new chief integrity officer, replacing current CIO Sarah Stevenson. The chief integrity officer is responsible for ensuring compliance with city ethics laws. Gardner Wright is currently a staff member at the city’s Board of Ethics. Chief Administrative Officer Camille Duchaussee will lead the offices that handle human resources, records, procurement, and technology. She was formerly deputy director in the city’s Department of Labor and will replace outgoing CAO Stephanie Tipton. John Mondlak will serve as the interim director of the Department of Planning and Development. He formerly worked in the Commerce Department.

And two of the people Parker appointed Thursday were retained from Kenney’s administration. They are: