🌤️ Today’s going to be sunny but cold, with highs not expected to break out of the 30s. Mercifully, last night’s bitter winds are gone.

Newly relaxed regulations are intensifying the already vitriolic debate over how school districts should balance two competing needs: to restore some kind of normalcy for the students, and to minimize risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Some are sticking with universal masking, while others are dropping some restrictions entirely.

Our reporter Maddie Hanna has more on the complex divisions over masks.

What you should know today

❓Pop Quiz ❓

Remember why that guy climbed Mount Kilimanjaro where he endured frostbite and sunburn on Africa’s highest peak? He did it all for...

A) his bucket list

B) social media likes and notoriety

C) a bet

D) Delco

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

A Philly neighborhood. Hint: Two words. ☝🏽 + 💨 🍃

BIZET ON PERE

Last week’s answer: Philly Special. Congratulations to our winner, Ed!

Little did we know the Rams would try to pull off Saint Nick’s move at Super Bowl 2022, but it remains: imitated, never duplicated.

