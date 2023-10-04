Why Democrats flock to him | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Most of your Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 84, but be prepared for dense fog in the morning.

Over the last two decades, Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny has quietly become one of the most influential political figures in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Our lead story chronicles his rise.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Most voters were introduced to Sean Kilkenny last year in a John Fetterman campaign ad during the Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race.

But for over 20 years, he’s worked to establish himself as a major power player in the suburbs. He’s helped build the Democratic Party and has carved out a niche for himself as a go-to lawyer for municipal governments.

As he is now seeking a third term as sheriff, his clout only continues to increase as the party has become more reliant on suburban voters to win statewide elections.

His stock includes Kilkenny Law which now represents 30 local government entities and generated $2.4 million in revenue last year. Many of those governing boards flipped to Democrats during the suburban backlash to Donald Trump’s presidency. His own political activity fueled that shift, too. According to an Inquirer analysis, he was the sixth biggest Democratic donor from the Philadelphia suburbs.

Continue reading to see how the savvy political operator rose to this level.

When David McCormick launched his Senate run last month, the first image of his introductory video was Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.

It wasn’t Sen. Bob Casey, whom McCormick is hoping to challenge next fall.

The choice suggests that Fetterman will loom over the 2024 Senate race. While Fetterman remains popular with the Democratic base and could help Casey in the election, the GOP hopes to use him as a cautionary tale to motivate their own.

In their own words: “Now the voters see what happens when you really don’t pay attention and you don’t vote smart for our state,” Pennsylvania GOP chair Lawrence Tabas said. “Fetterman got in. They control the Senate. Chuck Schumer said it’s OK to wear shorts and hoodies. Voters want adults who are responsible to be running the government.”

Read more to understand the Republican party’s strategy.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

When did the Phillies first reach the World Series?

Hint: This is not the year they won.

A) 1910

B) 1915

C) 1980

D) 2008

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Dancing On My Own

MULCT TACOS

Cheers to Hope Riley, who correctly guessed Tuesday's answer: Morris Arboretum.

Photo of the day

