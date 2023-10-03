That wasn’t smoke: Fog season has arrived in the Philly region

No, that wasn’t more Canadian wildfire smoke you saw Tuesday morning, but plain, old fog that is an evocative sign that it is indeed October and that Halloween isn’t far away.

“It kind of adds to the spooky feeling,” said Alex Dodd, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. Unfortunately, he added, it also can be quite dangerous, particularly this variant, and it’s likely to return Wednesday.

In some parts of the region, visibilities dropped to about one-sixth of a mile around daybreak Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Conditions were perfect for fog-making, with temperatures falling into the 50s, the winds calm, and the air full of moisture.

What is fog?

Fog basically is a cloud that forms on the ground.

On windless nights, conditions are ripe for “radiational cooling,” in which daytime heating escapes into space.

As the temperature drops, it approaches the “dewpoint” — the temperature at which water vapor is coaxed out of hiding and condenses into droplets.

In the case of fog, the droplets are tiny — about a thousandth of an inch, and all but weightless. A cubic inch of air can hold 10,000 or more of those droplets.

Once the fog forms, it will persist until the sun burns it away, unless the wind somehow beats the sun to it.

Why October

In October, dense fog is about twice as more likely to form than in September or in the summer months, based on weather service data.

Conditions in the air and atmosphere become ripe in the fall as the nights become longer and cooler, said Dodd.

At ground level, the water, soils and damp vegetation are still warm from summer’s leftovers, providing ample sources of moisture for the cloud droplets, Dodd said.

Be careful

Fog not only provides atmosphere for the season that we associate with gothic tales, cauldrons, and goblins, it can be downright dangerous.

A study by the AAA Foundation for public safety cited fog as a factor in 10,000 fatal crashes nationwide for the 20-year period ending in 2009.

This variant of fog can be especially hazardous because it can vary so much from place to place and is difficult to forecast.

“It’s so localized,” Dodd said. “In Center City, it would be like what fog?”

Driving into a fog bank can reduce visibility to near zero.

“That variability almost makes it worse,” he said. “When it’s widespread fog, the threat is very visible.”