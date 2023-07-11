Shapiro’s rare misstep | Morning Newsletter

We’re supposed to get a beautiful summer day with clear skies and a high of 90. ☀️

Since Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took office in January, he’s been lauded as a literal and political bridge-builder. He has worked to ensure a bipartisan image. Just last month, he clinched a major win by successfully reopening I-95 ahead of schedule.

But his first budget negotiation didn’t go as smoothly. He managed to rub everyone the wrong way. Our lead story explores that impact.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Gov. Josh Shapiro is known for finding common ground in his approach to lawmaking and bipartisan promises.

That didn’t quite work out during his first budget negotiation.

Advertisement

Reminder: Democratic allies and labor supporters initially felt burned by his pursuit of a private-school voucher program. When he agreed to veto it, top Republicans cried foul.

The fiasco showed the reality of the politically-divided state and marked the end of a honeymoon phase between Harrisburg Republicans and Shapiro.

Will there be a lasting impact? That’s unclear, but if the budget becomes law without noticeable delay, it likely won’t impact Shapiro’s popularity. As for his colleagues in the statehouse, Democrats still got what they wanted, although there may be some hurt feelings. Meanwhile, Republicans say their trust is broken which could mean trouble for Shapiro’s ability to get things done in the divided chamber.

Continue reading to learn why the school voucher issue isn’t going away for Shapiro anytime soon.

Philadelphia Police opened an internal investigation into how and why officers were dispatched to the wrong location on July 2 after a woman called 911 to report hearing gunfire at a house in Kingsessing.

According to authorities, this mistake occurred nearly two days before the same gunman returned to the same street and killed four more people and injured several others.

The initial shooting left 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. dead inside his home. He was effectively unnoticed by authorities for 44 hours.

Police radio recordings reviewed by The Inquirer provide some clues about what happened the night of the 911 call. The implications of the mishandled response are now at the heart of an investigation into a crime that rocked the city and attracted national attention.

Notable quote: “While it may have given us an investigative lead,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, “the likelihood of … cutting off what happened later on, we just don’t know.”

Keep reading for more clarity on the timeline, and the latest updates of the investigation.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

The biggest concert this week is Beyoncé as she takes the stage at the Linc for her first U.S stop on her North American leg of her Renaissance Tour.

She is not the only huge entertainer coming to town. Who is not performing this week in Philly?

A) Alicia Keys

B) Erykah Badu

C) Kane Brown

D) Kehlani

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🍴Watching: We’re rooting for Philly chef Brian Duffy as he competes on Season 4 of Food Network’s BBQ Brawl.

🐝 Listing: All of the Philly artists Beyoncé has sampled or referenced in her music.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Lil Uzi Vert will perform at the Wells Fargo Center in November

KEPT PAIN

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Kevin Keene, who correctly guessed Monday’s answer: Atwater Kent

Photo of the day

Have a good day! Thanks for waking up with The Inquirer.