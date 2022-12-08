We’re supposed to get a break from the rain, finally. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 53.

The tridemic of COVID, RSV, and the flu is slamming hospitals across the country. Our lead story follows how North Philly’s St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children is handling overcrowding as it battles a particularly brutal virus season.

Children’s hospitals nationwide are overwhelmed with kids suffering from an unusually early and severe onslaught of seasonal respiratory viruses.

St. Christopher’s in North Philly is feeling the pressure.

In this swath of the city, chronic disease and poverty exacerbate the crisis.

The neighborhood surrounding the hospital at Erie Avenue and Front Street has the city’s highest rate of childhood asthma.

More than 90% of life-threatening asthma attacks in children are triggered by respiratory viruses.

The combination of viruses and asthma can quickly lead to hospitalization for children who live near St. Christopher’s.

Continue reading to follow an emergency-room doctor and nurses through a day as they help dozens of children struggling to breathe.

In February 1957, police discovered the body of a young boy wrapped in a plaid blanket and placed in a large cardboard box just off Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase section.

With his identity unknown, the child was known as the “Boy in the Box.” The case has never been solved.

Philadelphia Police are expected to release the boy’s identity today. Below is what we’ve known for decades:

What did police do to identify the boy at the time?

Police sent out hundreds of thousands of circulars with photos of the boy and the blanket he was wrapped in, as well as a detailed description of his body and where he was found.

Those efforts led to hundreds of tips, but none panned out.

How was the Boy in the Box buried?

Detectives held a funeral for the boy months after he was found. They took up a collection to pay for the associated costs and received help from the Funeral Directors Association of Philadelphia.

The Mann Funeral Home handled the service. He was buried in a potter’s field in Holmesburg. A marker for the boy’s grave was later installed at his burial site.

Keep reading for more information (and unknowns) in the case.

Photo of the Day

