Atlanta has Philly beat on this one | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to a new week. We’re starting it off with some beautiful weather: mostly sunny and a high around 75.

A proposed $2.5 billion development promises to bring amenities like restaurants, shops, and a music venue to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. It’s a model that’s working at stadiums around the country, including at the home base of one of the Phillies’ top rivals.

And South Street has its very own version of the popular Humans of New York social media account, thanks to Sami Aziz. The photographer has set out to capture the soul of this iconic and ever-changing Philly commercial strip.

Read on for these stories and many more.

— Julie Zeglen (@juliezeglen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

What if instead of seemingly infinite rows of parking spaces, the area surrounding South Philly’s three sports stadiums had a music venue, shops, eateries — basically anything besides room for tailgating?

Across the country, sports-and-entertainment complexes are enticing fans to hang out around stadiums and arenas even on nongame days. Such a development may be coming to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, too. The 10-year project, if completed, would cost $2.5 billion.

🏟️ In the plans: The first phase calls for the addition of a 5,500-seat performance venue, a hotel, retail shops and restaurants, an outdoor plaza, and another 2,000 parking spaces. (Yes, the sacred tradition of tailgating would be preserved.)

🏟️ Who’s in charge: Flyers owner Comcast Spectacor leads the way. The Phillies signed on to support it in seeking development rights and other approvals from the government. The Eagles are not currently involved.

🏟️ Where it’s working: More than 80 similar mixed-use properties are planned, in development or already operating in the U.S. and Canada. Atlanta, for instance, has the lively Battery complex, which last year brought $59 million in revenue to Atlanta Braves Holdings.

The Inquirer’s Jeff Gammage has the full story on the fun(ds) these projects can bring, featuring case studies from our rivals.

If you’re planning to stroll South Street on a random afternoon, here’s some inspiration to look your best: You might be lucky enough to be photographed by Sami Aziz.

The street photographer is in the midst of a yearlong project to document the many faces of the iconic business corridor. Just six months in, his @southstreetsam Instagram account boasts 100,000 followers.

“I see a platform for change right here,” Aziz told The Inquirer’s Rita Giordano. “When you look at my page, you see families, you see couples, you see kids and their parents. It’s beautiful. You can look out for the good wherever you are and choose to focus on the good.”

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Philly Bike Action held a friendly protest outside Tenth Presbyterian Church on Sunday to raise awareness for an issue they say makes biking downtown less safe. What is it?

A) Religious organizations’ congregants parking in bike lanes

B) Broken streetlights on Spruce and Pine Streets

C) Noise from the nearby churches disrupting their peaceful rides

D) Too many fallen cherry blossoms making the road slippery

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we're...

🇲🇽 Feeling: Welcomed by a new banner on Ninth Street.

📺 Demanding: Philly Justice, the fake courtroom comedy created by the cast of Parks and Recreation.

🥑 Anticipating: The opening of La Baja, a James Beard-nominated chef’s new Mexican restaurant in Ambler.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This state-owned public transportation system’s board just authorized a fare increase of up to 15%.

Hint: 🆕👕 🚆

INSTANT JR

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Mark Sibley Jr. who solved Sunday’s anagram: Charlie Manuel, the former team manager who is one of 20 big leaguers to invest in a youth baseball company. He told The Inquirer’s Matt Breen that he wants to “hang around baseball forever.”

Photo of the day

Your “only in Philly” story

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Tara Giancaspro, who describes a pseudo-celebrity encounter in Center City:

I was shopping at the Salvation Army on 22nd and Market, before the collapse. This must have been 2012. A man standing with a few of his friends approached me as I was rounding the corner with my thrifted sweaters and began to chat me up. I looked to politely excuse myself when he said, “Oh, you must not recognize me. I’m Wesley Snipes.” I said, “Wait, aren’t you in jail, then?” as he was (for the very exciting crime of tax evasion) and would be until the following year. To his credit, this man took not even a second to shoot back, “Well I broke out for you.” It was a laugh I needed and I remember it all those years later, as well as every inch of the Center City Salvo. Gotta love Philly.

I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow! Have a great rest of your day.

