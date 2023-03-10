🎨 What not to miss this spring | Morning Newsletter

It’s probably going to rain today so be prepared.

The official start of spring is less than two weeks from now, so it’s the perfect time to tell you about the amazing art coming to the city.

Our main story is a collection of guides to navigate it all.

— Taylor Allen

When it comes to dance, we have you covered with what to see throughout the season. 🔑 If you want something a little outside the box, there’s an exhibit that shows a dance but with no dancers.

If galleries or museums are more of your thing, mark your calendars for Pennsylvania native Judith Joy Ross’s international photography exhibit in April at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the revolutionary Pat Steir’s “waterfall” paintings exhibit later this month at Locks Gallery. 🔑

Black women are a classical force this season. You could string together a monthlong concert calendar of compositions by Black women.

From Janet Jackson to Taylor Swift, our resident pop music critic Dan DeLuca gives you the complete rundown of concerts you should be excited for. 🔑

And of course, we have your guide to the best theater. 🔑 Grab a bite before you go to your show at restaurants nearby.

What you should know today

President Joe Biden laid out his budget proposal at a union training site in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday.

It’s highly unlikely that his $6.8 trillion blueprint will become law, given Republican control of the U.S. House.

Pay attention: His plan and policy wish list will frame the debate over the country’s borrowing limit and avoiding a catastrophic default on U.S. debt.

HIs plan includes $5 trillion in tax increases including:

Raising taxes on individuals making $400,000 or more, or couples making $450,000 and up Quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks A minimum 25% tax on the wealthiest 0.01% of taxpayers

In contrast, Biden offers a tax cut to most parents. His plan would fully reinstate the child tax credit from the COVID-19 crisis.

What’s next: Congressional Republicans plan to lay out their spending plan in April reportedly eyeing steep cuts in federal programs.

Keep reading to learn how Biden’s stop in Philadelphia also set the tone for a likely bid for reelection.

Julissa Ortiz, 14 and a freshman at Mariana Bracetti, is the first girl to win a Public League Wrestling Championship.

Tenacity runs in the family.

Her older sister, Tatyana, inadvertently wrestled a Catholic League rule to its knees when she was a freshman at the same school.

Tatyana, now 22, watched her sister compete at the PIAA District 12 co-ed championships where Julissa won her first-round match but lost in the quarterfinals at St. Joseph’s Prep.

Notable quote: “For me just watching [Julissa] grow,” Tatyana said. “It just makes me feel happy because I feel like I’ve done my job. I feel like I’ve shown her how to pave her own way. Even if you’re a girl battling against guys. It doesn’t matter, as long as you put the dedication in. I am so proud of her.”

Continue reading to learn how wrestling became the Ortiz family sport. 🔑

What we’re...

📰 Reading: A writer who lives near East Palestine asserts that big businesses have a pattern of creating harmful environmental circumstances in blue-collar communities.

👀 Watching: Tension is brewing between former labor leader John Dougherty and Local 98 ahead of his next trial.

🎥Sharing: The real New Jersey story behind the Oscar-nominated film, The Fabelmans, based on Steven Spielberg’s childhood.

Photo of the day

