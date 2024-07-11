📱 Disruptive digital citizens | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Thursday — especially to Dorothy the furry pig, who got loose on the Schuylkill Expressway yesterday and received water and snacks from motorists who stopped to help.

You already know it’s a hot one, with the thermometer’s mercury expected to cross 90 yet again. And no, that’s not exactly normal: Only three Philly summers in the past 50 years have had more days with such high temps.

Today, we also have an explainer on the murkiness of students' free speech on social media. It's set against the case of Great Valley Middle School, where students are still making TikTok accounts impersonating their teachers.

When a student is disruptive at school, teachers and administrators are usually able to discipline them as they see fit. Less clear is what recourse educators have when a student acts out outside school hours — even when their actions directly affect those educators.

Misconduct in Malvern: Great Valley Middle School earned the national spotlight this week amid the revelation that students have been making TikTok accounts impersonating their teachers, including some depicting crude content. Now, murky lines around free speech are making it difficult to stop them.

Free speech precedent: In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a cheerleader who argued she was wrongly suspended from her Schuylkill County school after posting a profane rant on Snapchat. But that ruling didn’t offer explicit guidance for other districts in similar situations.

What schools can do: Great Valley School District is updating its digital citizenship curriculum and talking with families about how to better manage kids’ online behavior. Otherwise, legally, not much — and “it’s a frustrating position to be in,” the superintendent said.

Education reporter Maddie Hanna explains what the law says about students’ free speech on social media.

After a brief break on Friday, another heat wave is expected to kick off this weekend. But before we get there, Philadelphia will meet a sweaty milestone.

🌡️ If the weather does what it’s expected to today, 2024 will be one of just four summers in the past half-century with 19 days of temperatures hitting at least 90 by July 11.

🌡️ Why is it quite so hot right now? Climate trends, the urban heat island effect, and the city’s geographical placement are all factors.

🌡️ Environmental reporter Frank Kummer has the stats-laden story. It comes with a reminder that these temps can be dangerous, as public health officials just reported Philly’s first heat-related death of the summer.

🧀 Chee(dda)ring: The Philly cheesemonger crowned the gratest in the country.

🤳 Wary of: Scam text messages pretending to be the PPA.

🍻 Visiting: These Jersey Shore bars on the beach, bay, and mainland, from Brigantine to LBI.

🌊 One last beachy thing: The Jersey Shore rental market is seeing cancellations, dropped prices, and vacant weeks. Visitors say they’re abandoning high prices for other destinations. Shore reporter Amy S. Rosenberg looks into what’s going on.

