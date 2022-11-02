Katie Krzaczek here, filling in for Taylor this morning, and I’m glad to finally see some sun! ☀️

Yesterday, we talked about how most of us are still working from home or in some hybrid model. But what if your commute didn’t exist because your home is your work?

That’s the case for Sean O’Donnell, who’s the resident caretaker of the Victorian-era Knight Park House in Collingswood, N.J.

When Sean O’Donnell became the resident caretaker of the Victorian-era Knight Park House in 2020, he called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

O’Donnell is also restoring the house on behalf of the nonprofit Knight Park Board of Trustees, which owns the 60-acre park.

Some background: Knight Park was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, and the Proud Neighbors of Collingswood organization began funding restoration of the park house in 2010, donating more than $30,000 thus far.

Former borough commissioner and Haddon Avenue business owner Joan Leonard is credited with originating the resident caretaker-restorer approach in 2010. She called it “exhausting work.”

“As much as it’s a beautiful house and you’re living in the middle of a park, it’s a labor of love. You have to really love that house,” Leonard said.

Keep reading about the progress O’Donnell has made, including a dream project he called the “cherry on top.”

Election Day is less than a week away and the down-to-the-wire U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is renewing some attention on how mail ballots can be rejected in Pennsylvania if voters make mistakes filling them out and sending them back.

The state Supreme Court also ruled Tuesday that Pa. counties must segregate and not count mail ballots with missing or incorrect dates on their outer envelopes.

“Naked ballots” are tossed for missing the required inner secrecy envelopes, but voters can also have their ballots thrown out for missing the deadline, forgetting to sign them, and other errors.

Some votes are rejected every election, and the difference between votes cast and votes actually counted is usually pretty small. Rejected ballots go largely unnoticed — until they matter in extremely close races.

Continue reading about what naked ballots could mean for the John Fetterman-Mehmet Oz contest.

