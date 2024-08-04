A city leader’s six-figure side job | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Under former Mayor Jim Kenney, Adam Thiel was viewed as an effective emergency management expert, but kept a lower profile. Now he’s increasingly in the spotlight. Our main story highlights Thiel’s rise into a city government role with significant influence — all while he holds an obscure six-figure side gig.

Adam Thiel has a sprawling resumé detailing his journey to his current position as managing director of the city of Philadelphia.

He was once the city’s fire commissioner. Now the No. 2 official in city government, Thiel oversees day-to-day operations of more than a dozen agencies including the fire department, prisons, and public health.

Thiel is one of the highest-paid municipal employees, earning $310,000 a year. But during his final two years as commissioner, he also earned more than a half-million dollars in consulting work.

Thiel continues working part time as a consultant. It’s not unusual for government officials to have second jobs, but Thiel’s work stands out for its scope — and its secrecy.

So who are Thiel’s clients? He refused to give details in an interview. However, he says his work never violated ethics guidelines, which prohibit conflicts of interest but do not require him to disclose that information. And Mayor Cherelle L. Parker says Thiel’s consultation experience “fortifies” her confidence in him as a top expert in his field.

City Hall reporter Anna Orso and investigative researcher Ryan Briggs teamed up to chronicle Thiel’s leadership history, his turbulent start in Parker’s administration, and what we know about his side jobs.

The Latino community makes up just about 16% of Philadelphia’s population overall, but it has almost doubled in size since the start of the century, making it the city’s fastest-growing demographic.

The city’s relatively affordable housing, work opportunities, and cultural connections are some key factors attracting Latinos. Here’s a snapshot of this growth:

📈 The total number of Latinos has risen from 129,000 residents in 2000 to 244,000 last year, per U.S. Census Bureau data. Latinos have been historically undercounted in this data.

🌎 About 42% of Philly’s Latino population was born in another country or U.S. territory.

🇩🇴 The Dominican Republic is the second-highest country of origin among foreign-born residents in Philly.

Dive into the data to see how the Latino community is transforming the city.

