In his last three outings, he has allowed just two runs (one earned) on 11 hits in 23 innings for a 0.39 ERA. He has walked just five and struck out 28 in those games. He credits better fastball command in those starts, but he has also had increased velocity. His average four-seam fastball Tuesday against Atlanta was 93.8 mph, which was up more than a mile per hour from his 92.7 average this season, according to the statcast numbers on baseballsavant.com.