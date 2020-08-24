Bryce Harper’s 1.119 OPS is the highest in the National League and the second-highest in the majors. Since 1900, seven Phillies - Mike Schmidt, Dick Allen, Chuck Klein, Cy Williams, Gavvy Cravath, Sherry Magee, and Ed Delahanty - have led the National League in OPS. But Schmidt in 1981 is the lone Phillies player to lead the majors in OPS. Harper has a .667 slugging percentage and .453 on-base percentage through his first 23 games. Harper has raised his contact-rate (68.3 percent in 2019, 71.2 percent in 2020) this season while drastically reducing his strikeout rate (26.1 percent in 2019, 15.4 percent in 2020) and increasing his walk rate (14.5 percent in 2019, 18.7 percent in 2020) to increase his production at the plate