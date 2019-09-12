Keuchel did not join the Phillies when they had a chance to sign the free agent into June of this season, but he did beat them Wednesday night with an impressive six-inning, three-hit performance that included eight strikeouts. After the Braves’ victory pushed their lead over the Phillies back to 15 games, Keuchel had one more pitch to make against the Phillies: “I think a lot of those guys over there in the front office are second-guessing themselves. I mean, I would, too.”