The Diamondbacks come to town Monday night, and they might be one of the more underrated and dangerous teams in baseball. The Snakes have won six of their last eight games and are fifth in the National League in home runs and first in extra-base hits. Arizona has 10 players with at least 100 at-bats, and six of them have an OPS of better than .800, including third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who has 14 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs. The Dodgers are the only other team in the National League with at least six players who have an OPS of more than .800.