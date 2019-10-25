Question: Great news. (Girardi) is the manager I was hoping for. He is the manager I wanted when our guys selected Gabe. I think Gabe gave it his all, but I think what hurt the most was his lack of on-the-field managing experience. I still think J.T.'s eye roll was due to something Gabe was telling the pitcher and team during that pitching change. It is going to be a very exciting offseason as all these new managers and their GM’s try to make an immediate impact by signing one or two of the top free agents. Joe Girardi’s whole life resume is a series of accomplishments. It is going to be very hard tough to move up through the rest of the pack now that the NL East might very well be the most competitive division in MLB. Joe will bring the experience and know-how, but the Phillies are going to have to supply the talent. Do you think they are prepared to do that?