Arrieta said the pain in his elbow tends to be most intense when he tries to throw his cutter, which forces him to turn his hand sideways as he releases the ball. His solution, then, has been to mostly shelve the pitch. He threw only one cutter Sunday against the Nationals. In a July 6 start against the Mets, after which he first dropped a hint of the injury, he didn’t throw any. He unleashed four cutters in a June 30 start against the Marlins.