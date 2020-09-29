The Phillies will have Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler at the top of their rotation for 2021, and Zach Eflin showed enough this season that he can slot in behind them. Eflin kept the season alive with two impressive starts down the stretch and finished the season with a sub-4.00 ERA after recording eight outs out of the bullpen in Sunday’s season finale. His strikeout rate (10.7 per nine innings) increased this season, and his walk rate (2.3 per nine innings) dipped.