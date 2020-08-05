LHP Damon Jones — The Phillies are keeping the 25-year-old stretched as a starter in Allentown, but it could be worth seeing what his arm can give them this season as a reliever. He pitched last season at three-levels and posted a 2.91 ERA with 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 starts among high-A Clearwater, double-A Reading, and triple-A Lehigh Valley. Jones had a big jump last season when he changed the grip on his slider after seeing a video clip of how Trevor Bauer gripped his pitch. Adding Jones to the bullpen in 2020 does not mean he can’t be a starter in the future.