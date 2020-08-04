“It would seem that we are at a disadvantage not being able to play pretty much every day like we’re accustomed to,” pitcher Jake Arrieta said before making his first start in nearly a year for the Phillies Monday. “But if you lean too much on that it could creep into your mind too heavily and it could most certainly affect your performance. That’s not where my head is at. Your mindset can shift and you can develop negative thoughts and that can just be contagious and develop into something that’s not going to benefit our team in any way.”