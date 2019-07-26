Quesiton: Hi, Bob. My question is about Zack Greinke. I keep reading that the Phillies might be interested in trading for him. But the Phillies are on his no-trade list. I understand that those lists are sometimes compiled with a view toward extracting some kind of additional compensation to induce a waiver of the clause. I would like to know what additional compensation could possibly be offered to a player who still has at least $70 million coming to him. And why would he agree to leave Arizona for a team whose chances to make the playoffs are only marginally better than the D-Backs?