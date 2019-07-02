After going 11-16 in June, the Phillies are 44-40 and trail the Braves by 5 ½ games entering their three-game series with Atlanta that begins Tuesday night at SunTrust Park. The Phillies also lost 7 ½ games in the standings to the Washington Nationals in June. The Nats, who pushed their record above .500 for the first time since April 18 with a win Sunday, were nine games behind the Phillies at the start of June and are just 1 ½ games behind them now.