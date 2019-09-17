That allowed the Phillies to declare 2018 a step in the right direction. The 2019 Phillies have to go 4-10 to match last year’s record, 5-9 to finish .500, and 6-8 to have their first winning season since 2011. Get to 85 wins, which would require them to go 9-5 the rest of the way, and I’d be willing to say they made some progress this season because it will have meant they played well against teams competing for playoff spots down the stretch. Still, the season will be a disappointment with anything less than the miracle.