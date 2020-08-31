“I said, ‘The hitter told you everything you needed to know. He started to run. He told you everything you needed to know,’ ” Girardi said. “And then he was on their side of the dugout when they were talking about it. A left-handed hitter. So I was surprised that I got thrown out. Of the 30-something ejections I’ve had, I’ve deserved most of them, maybe all of them. But tonight, I didn’t deserve to be tossed for what I said and I’m pretty frustrated by it.”