“Didi had a great year for us,” Harper said. “I think he’s proven himself as a big-league shortstop that can fit into our lineup and be a great player for us. I said to him, ‘I’m very happy for you. I’m very proud of you. You bet on yourself on a one-year deal. You came into Philly, and you did your job.' He’s going to have teams lining up to sign him next year. I can’t wait to see what we do or what another team does for him.”