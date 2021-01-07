There’s a chance for snow in Philadelphia next Wednesday as winter continues to drag on. But there could finally be some warmth headed our way. The Phillies, as of now, are scheduled to begin spring training in six weeks in Clearwater, Fla. Baseball is close to returning. The team’s offseason has been highlighted by the restructuring of its front office, but there has yet to be much player movement. That could soon change. The hot stove might be warming.

Matt Breen (extrainnings@inquirer.com)

The Phillies want J.T. Realmuto, but how about Didi Gregorius? Maybe.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training in roughly six weeks, but the Phillies are still in the market for both pitchers and catchers.

Dave Dombrowski said this week that the team’s focus is upgrading the bullpen and determining who their starting catcher and shortstop will be. And the team’s new president of baseball operations wasn’t shy about his desire to sign J.T. Realmuto.

“We need a catcher,” Dombrowski said Monday on MLB Network Radio. “We’re in a spot where we basically have one in Andrew Knapp on our roster at this point. J.T. is still out there. He’s somebody we would love to have as part of our organization, but we’ll see what ends up happening in that regard.”

Spring training might be near, but it’s still early as far as baseball’s offseason is concerned. Scott Lauber detailed this week how Realmuto’s free-agent contemporaries — George Springer, Trevor Bauer, and DJ LeMahieu — remain unsigned. Two years ago, the Phillies waited until a week before camp to trade for Realmuto. So there’s plenty of time.

Dombrowski spoke last month to Realmuto’s agent, Jeff Berry, who did not have much dialogue with the Phillies last summer once the season started. Realmuto’s camp is hoping to land a contract that surpasses $23 million per year, which is the record for catchers set by Joe Mauer.

And that number could be in play depending on how the market shapes up for baseball’s best catcher. The Nationals, Blue Jays, Yankees, Astros, and Dodgers could join the Phillies in the pursuit of Realmuto. But those clubs’ interest could depend on where the other marquee agents sign.

Dombrowski has already made some minor moves to address the bullpen and will likely make more. But he also said the Phillies will “probably look a little at the shortstop position.” Perhaps the offseason could end with the Phillies’ bringing back not only Realmuto but also Didi Gregorius. Spring training is near, and the free-agent market might finally be heating up.

“We have a couple guys who can go over there and play in [Jean] Segura and [Scott] Kingery,” Dombrowski said of the team’s shortstop situation. “But we’re also in a position where both are second baseman. Segura can play third, and Kingery can play the outfield. Those [bullpen, catcher, shortstop] would be our biggest needs going forward, and we’ll see how many of them we can address.”

The rundown

The Phillies are narrowing their focus on the Realmuto sweepstakes, Lauber writes, as he outlines where the Phillies’ offseason stands.

The Phillies invited four players to spring training on minor-league deals. The headliner was former Rookie of the Year Neftali Feliz, who the Phillies hope can be a bounce-back candidate after pitching well in winter ball.

Philly native Howard Shelton’s work with Major League Baseball was an authentic dream that became reality, Bob Brookover writes. Brooky writes about Shelton, who played a key role in starting MLB’s authentication program, and all of the memories he’s made.

Important dates

Feb. 27: Phillies open Grapefruit League play vs. Toronto, TBD.

March 29: Phillies finish Grapefruit League play vs. Toronto, TBD.

April 3: Opening day at Citizens Bank Park vs. Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

April 19: Gabe Kapler returns to Philly with the Giants, 7:05 p.m.

Stat of the day

Missing baseball? You can watch some Phillies prospects play in the Australian Baseball League, as the Phillies have appeared to take over the roster of the Adelaide Giants.

The team is managed by Jersey Shore BlueClaws manager Chris Adamson and featured six Phillies minor-leaguers in Monday’s opening-day lineup. Shortstop Kendall Simmons, one of the Phillies’ top prospects, is off to a good start, and Australian native Rixon Wingrove, a Phillies minor-league catcher, already has two homers. Most of the team’s games are streamed here on YouTube, and you can find their schedule here.

From the mailbag

Question: Any word on spring training tickets? Will fans be allowed to go? I live in Tampa and am itching to see the Phils. — Timmy D. via email

Answer: Thanks, Timmy. Hope you’re enjoying the sun in Florida. The Phillies have not said anything yet about spring training tickets, and I wouldn’t expect to hear anything soon. As of now, MLB is planning to have spring training start on time in Florida and Arizona. But a lot can change in the next six weeks. It seems like everything remains up in the air.

I’m not sure if fans will be allowed at Spectrum Field, but we should have a better idea next month when we know for sure if the Phillies will actually open on time in Clearwater.