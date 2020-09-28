The Phillies have $36.5 million (for luxury-tax purposes) coming off the books with Jake Arrieta and David Robertson, but Realmuto and Gregorius figure to cost more than that. If the Phillies must choose, it might come down to this: Who will be the catcher if Realmuto leaves? If Gregorius goes, Jean Segura could move back to shortstop until top prospect Bryson Stott is ready to come up.