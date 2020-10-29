Too bad the Dodgers did not get to play a full season because they may have entered the debate about the greatest team in baseball history. They finished with a 56-22 overall record, and to find a team that was better after 78 games, you have to go back to the 2001 Seattle Mariners. All general manager Pat Gillick’s team did that year after a 57-21 start was win 116 games, matching the all-time record set by the 1906 Chicago Cubs, who were 54-24 after 78 games. Neither the 2001 Mariners nor the 1906 Cubs won the World Series, however.