It’s easy to forget, even when the ocean is whipped up, the fog is rolling in, and streets are flooding. What I remember from Oct. 29, 2012, is making that Monday afternoon decision, like so many others, to evacuate as Hurricane Sandy was approaching, sending my girls offshore with their dad.

Loyal to the job, I rode out the storm with my dogs, and I’m not sure I’d make the same decision again. It was days until most people were allowed back to their homes, checkpoints were set up between Shore towns, and by then, the extent of the damage from three feet or more of bay water in your home was clear. For some, they never got home again.

Fast forward! Ten years later, and things are booming. In reporting this Sandy anniversary story, I was surprised to learn that less than 50% of homeowners in hazard zones in New Jersey’s four coastal counties have insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. As most people know, after a 2013 drop, home prices and property values have soared.

Here’s are takeaways from that reporting, which, along with my colleague Jenna Miller’s excellent video from Brigantine, documented the full force, and consequences, of the post-Sandy boom.

Many Shore buyers today seem unaware or unconcerned about the risk of future storms.

Since 2013, average residential prices are up about 75% on the barrier islands, according to N.J. Division of Taxation numbers. Here’s the breakout for individual town’s housing prices.

“We have seen a huge amount of reinvestment in the Shore,” said Clinton Andrews of Rutgers University. “We have more in harm’s way than we did before Sandy.”

Shore towns have been transformed from blue-collar retreats to “little Hamptons.”

BRIGANTINE, N.J. ― It’s the old house that holds the memories, a Brady Bunch special built on a barrier island. It didn’t last. “It took four years until we got back home,” said Maria Polillo. Sandy, a hurricane that made landfall near Brigantine as a “post-tropical” cyclone on Monday, Oct. 29, 2012, dumped three feet of water in their 1,100-square-foot Rancher, turning it into a lost cause. Their new home, 3,000-square-feet and 15 steps to the front door, required convincing Brigantine to allow them to subdivide their lot, then sell half to a family from Pennsylvania to help cover their costs. Like so much else at the Jersey Shore, it looks nothing like the old place. It’s bigger, higher, worth more money, built to withstand the next storm. “You had to build up so high, in order to get flood insurance,” Polillo says. “You drive around here now, there’s nothing small. I laugh if I see an original bungalow.” “It took four years until we got back home,” said Maria Polillo. Like the rest of the Shore, Brigantine has changed in the decade since Sandy, with long-timers and year-rounders walking away from damaged properties or selling totaled houses to developers, who built bigger and higher to new flood elevation rules, then sold to wealthier second-home owners. “There were a lot of people that just threw their hands up after that mess,” said Laurel Haeser, who is reluctantly putting her now-elevated home on Cummings Place on the market after 50 years. A house she bought for $24,000 in 1972 will list for close to $700,000. “That started some kind of something.”

🌊 Plans to build windmill farms off the New Jersey coast continues to stir a lot of controversy.

🗳️ Elections: Incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew, elected in 2018 as a Democrat but now, famously, a Republican, represents all of Atlantic and Cape May Counties and a good part of Ocean County that make up New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District. Here’s my LBI-datelined look at the long-shot campaign of his Democratic opponent, Tim Alexander.

💰Ocean City raised its beach tag fees.

🏖️ North Wildwood defies a state order on repairing beaches battered by Hurricane Ian and a nor’easter. My colleague Frank Kummer has the scoop.

🍴Get a reservation! It’s easy this time of year, even at the toughest summer destinations. Hey, you might not even need to wait in line for a seat at the best happy hours.

💀 Get scared in Egg Harbor Township at the great Scullville Terror in the Junkyard.

☕ Take a break at this new coffee shop in Ventnor: the lovely Cafe J’Adore.

😱 Here’s a guide to Halloween in Atlantic City, including Sin A.C. at Showboat and the Atlantic City Ballet’s Dracula.

🎸 Look forward to this emo-focused Adjacent Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach over Memorial Day weekend.

📱Locals’ Summer What happens after Labor Day when, like, everybody seems to leave and these lovely little beach towns are left to the locals.

Locals’ Summer evokes a sense of peace and tranquillity, and usually a lot of time left to swim in the ocean and hang on the beach.

This year, my peak Locals’ Summer day was the beautiful afternoon when the Phillies were in the wild card series against St. Louis, making their dramatic six-run ninth inning comeback. I had my phone on the beach to watch, and was not the only one. Little pockets of cheers burst out all over the sand as the team revealed itself to be one of destiny. Fun.

Surfing hero Ben Gravy, meanwhile, marked the end of summer by surfing New Jersey, California, and Hawaii all in one day.

While most of the lower Shore is all in for Philly teams, there are pockets where they root for the Yankees. An epic Phillies-Yankees World Series wasn’t meant to be this year, but which restaurant in Atlantic City would be the place for Yankee fans to gather amid familiar memorabilia?

A. Tony’s Baltimore Grill

B. Chef Vola

C. Chef Sheed’s BBQ Shaq

D. Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern

If you think you know the answer, click here to find out.

Here’s one of my memories. I always thought Halloween was a cool time at the Shore. Decorating your house when so many people are away at their primary residences is like sending up a signal of civilization. We are here! We gathered a group together beforehand for the world’s fastest party: pizza, wine for the parents, and out the door! Of course, 10 years ago, Gov. Christie canceled Halloween in the wake of Sandy, something he has to live with. For my girls, traipsing around the spooky and sparsely populated streets of their Shore towns, climbing all those steps to people’s porches, figuring out finally that the best place to get a critical mass of candy required crossing over the Dorset Avenue bridge, even trying to get a trick-or-treater’s attention back at home to get rid of your own stash of candy, well, those are great memories. At least for their mom.

