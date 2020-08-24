Answer: Thanks for the questions. I hope you have a great week. A lot of people want to blame Elton Brand because he’s the general manager. But the Sixers make collaborative decisions. That’s why they hired Brand. They didn’t want a general manager who would have the final say. So the decision was made by the ownership group and the entire front office. In regards to making improvements, I think it’s going to be tough with all the money they have tied up in Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Al Horford.