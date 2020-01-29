Answer: Thanks for the question and for being a dedicated reader. I don’t think the Sixers are alone in not getting a lot of dunks in half-court sets. Dunks are more likely to happen in transition when a team has a numbers advantage and is able to take it to the basket. In a half-court set, dunks are more difficult. Plus, with Ben Simmons not wanting to shoot from the perimeter, teams play off him and drop back in the lane. That gives the offensive player less room to maneuver around the basket and eventually to dunk.