You’ve heard stories like this about Kobe before. You will hear stories like this for months. Bryant left Philadelphia and Lower Merion High School in 1996 for the NBA, young and raw and driven. He grew to be a man of great generosity, warmth, and compassion; a fine father and husband. In 2013, he was international royalty, a basketball god, and busy beyond measure, but he knew full well what a few minutes of talking Ball would mean to a dying man whose passion for the game, and whose focus on sports and youth, matched his own.