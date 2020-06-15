Answer: Thanks for the question James. I’m sorry, but I can’t put your fears totally to rest. The Al Horford and Joel Embiid pairing hasn’t worked to date. It will be interesting if Horford is even in the starting lineup when the Sixers return or if Shake Milton is a starter and Tobias Harris moves to the power forward spot. Even if Horford and Embiid are starting, nothing to date has shown us that they can work together effectively, especially since both are most effective down in the blocks. In addition, Ben Simmons, who missed the final eight games with a pinched nerve in his lower back, will have to get back into the rhythm with his teammates. Keep in mind he hasn’t played a full NBA game since Feb. 11. Teams no doubt will play off the ball more on Simmons and likely won’t allow Milton the open shots he was getting when Simmons was out of the lineup. Milton will have to work more off the ball, which he is currently capable of. The Sixers have the pieces to work, but don’t expect the chemistry issues to be gone right away. They are probably happy that there will be eight games played before the playoffs to work everything out.