Answer: That is a great question and thanks for sending it in Shivam. If Shake Milton were to start for Horford, and I still have my doubts, it would do wonders for the Sixers’ spacing. Horford has not found a comfort zone with Joel Embiid needing so much space down low. Milton not only helps with spacing, he will help limit the double-teams on Embiid if he continues to be a three-point threat. Milton is shooting 45.3 percent from three-point range, but 51.2 percent in his last 20 games, when his minutes began increasing. Whether Milton starts or not, I think he has earned himself significant rotation minutes and the Sixers will benefit when he is in the lineup.