The 6-foot-10 Simmons leads the NBA in steals per game (2.1). He is also 13th in the NBA and second among guards in defensive win shares (3.2) according to basketball-reference.com. Defensive win shares is an estimate number of wins contributed by a player due to his defense. Simmons is also third in the NBA in steal percentage (2.9). This is an estimate of the percentage of opponent possessions that end with a steal by the player while he was on the floor. Two other guards are ahead of him. Chicago’s Kris Dunn is first (3.8) and San Antonio’s DeJounte Murry is second (3.3).