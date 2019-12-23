The Cameroonian backed up those words in the Sixers’ 109-99 home victory the next month. He dominated Drummond, a two-time All-Star, and everyone else Detroit used to defend him. Embiid finished with 39 points and game highs of 17 rebounds and two blocks that day. Embiid said he knew Drummond was scared by the look in his eyes. The Piston only played 4 minutes, 22 seconds in the first half after picking up three fouls. His backup then, Zaza Pachulia, was also pulled in the first half after picking up his fourth foul. He saw 9:40 of action. Embiid felt Drummond and Pachulia tried to flop a lot.