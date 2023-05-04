Terrible twos | Sports Daily Newsletter

We all knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Even with the MVP back in action.

The Sixers weren’t certain Joel Embiid would play until about a couple hours before Game 2. That meant there wasn’t much time to practice with him.

That, in turn, made the 121-87 loss to the Celtics something of a practice. Consider it a scheduled loss, Marcus Hayes writes.

Doc Rivers expected “some growing pains in the first half.” The Celtics blew the game open with 35 third-quarter points.

Totally predictable, Hayes writes. Now, expect a different product on the court in Game 3.

After a surprise Game 1 win in Boston, the 76ers expected to be buoyed by the return of Joel Embiid. Back from a sprained knee, he was joining a team that got 45 points from James Harden, 26 from Tyrese Maxey, and 17 three-pointers from a collection of sharpshooters. That stopped in Game 2. If the Sixers want to regain control of this series, they’ll need to find that rhythm in Game 3.

Next: After falling to the Boston Celtics in spectacular fashion, the Sixers return to Philly to play Game 3 on Friday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

D’Andre Swift spoke with reporters for the first time since the Lions traded him to the Eagles, and he spoke of having to process the emotions of the trade. As a young player who became expendable after the Lions drafted his replacement, Swift will get another chance to solidify a spot with the Eagles.

Could he end up being the featured back? Maybe. But for now, he’s excited to be with an Eagles offense that’s had a top rushing attack.

How long would it take Bryce Harper to look like himself after returning from Tommy John surgery? One game. Harper had three hits, including a double that gave him his first sliding test, and two walks against the Dodgers on Wednesday. But the Phillies capped off an ugly series in L.A. by losing a 5-0 lead and getting walked off by a Max Muncy grand slam in a 10-6 loss.

The Phillies wanted to let Ranger Suárez build up to 90 pitches in his minor league rehab assignment, but their rotation needs might speed up that plan.

Next: After a day off on Thursday, the Phillies return home to open a three-game series against the Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (3-1, 3.86 ERA) will face Chris Sale (2-2, 6.75).

While Flyers fans are dreaming of landing the No. 1 pick in Monday’s NHL draft lottery and, subsequently, a “generational prospect” in Connor Bedard, getting No. 2 overall would represent a heck of a consolation prize.

That’s because Michigan center Adam Fantilli, the projected No. 2 pick, is coming off a historic season of college hockey. Olivia Reiner breaks down Fantilli’s game and why he is no run-of-the-mill prospect himself.

Union players won’t be singing, “I love L.A.” anytime soon, not with two championship chances crushed in Los Angeles in less than a year. Sure, they proved they can hang with LAFC, often going goal for goal with the vaunted and pricey club.

But when it comes down to it, it’s LAFC that has gotten the upper hand in the rivalry and claimed titles the Union are chasing.

Andrea Canales observes that until and unless the Union can cause LAFC some heartache in return, it’s not truly a rivalry.

What you’re saying about Harper’s return

We asked: What impact do you think Bryce Harper’s return will have? Among your responses:

Hope the Phillies aren’t pushing it — Bill M.

I think Harper’s presence alone helps the Phillies. He has a very positive, cerebral take on the game of baseball. The fact that he returned so soon from his surgery shows the incredible person and player he is. He won’t be 0-4 for long. After this series in LA, it’s clear the Phillies need some kind of boost. I think he will provide just that. — Kathy T.

Bryce is back and that is good, but you certainly would not think so watching last night’s game. Bryce struck out 3 times against a pitching staff that allowed the Phillies 2 hits. I think his return gives the team an emotional lift because he is their leader, but it will be a while I think before he can be the real Bryce Harper against top MLB pitchers. Of course his return to DH also puts Kyle back in left field and that hurts the team defensively.

Answering this baseball question, but can’t end without saying congratulations to Joel Emblid for finally winning a much deserved NBA MVP award. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, David Murphy, EJ Smith, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner, Andrea Canales, Joey Piatt, Ciara Richards, and Ed Barkowitz.