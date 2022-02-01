Charlie Brown Jr. has been a revelation since joining the 76ers on a 10-day contract and parlaying that into a two-way deal. A Philly native and St. Joseph’s product, Brown quickly became a fan favorite and was called a “one-man zone” by coach Doc Rivers.

Those immediate efforts have prompted many Sixers teammates and staffers to join Brown’s corner, but no franchise employee was prouder than Jameer Nelson, a local legend, former Hawks star and NBA veteran who has known Brown since his college days.

The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell spoke to Brown and Nelson about their bond.

Joel Embiid has never been healthier — and the 76ers want to keep it that way. After Embiid played 21 straight games, the Sixers decided to rest him for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a fun, upstart team led by Ja Morant, another All-Star starter having a career year.

But what determined that this much-anticipated game against the Grizzlies would be the planned rest day? “I really don’t get that much involved in it, to be honest with you,” Doc Rivers said. “They come and present their calendar. They thought this was the right day with the amount of rest we can get him. So that’s why we did it.”

No Embiid? No problem for the Sixers, who pulled out a thrilling 122-119 victory in overtime behind 33 points from Tyrese Maxey.

Next: The Sixers play the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Andy Reid won’t be back at the Super Bowl this year, and columnist Marcus Hayes feels kind of sorry for him. Maybe Reid, now the Chiefs head coach, isn’t beloved by some Eagles fans as he was — and still is — prone to making blunders in big moments.

For the Eagles, while Jalen Hurts isn’t in the Pro Bowl just yet after Tom Brady bowed out — Russell Wilson got the nod for the NFC team — they did get Jake Elliott into Sunday’s game. That makes it four Pro Bowlers for the Eagles as Elliott got rewarded after a strong year and gets to fill the spot vacated by the Rams’ Matt Gay, who’s going to the Super Bowl.

Next: The Eagles will be getting it going with scouting prospects at the Senior Bowl.

There was a new face at Flyers practice Monday, as the team finally welcomed new assistant coach John Torchetti to the group. The well-traveled Torchetti, who was named an assistant through the end of the season, had been in COVID-19 protocols since he was hired on Jan. 25.

Interim coach Mike Yeo was thrilled to have Torchetti on the ice, as the Flyers have been an assistant coach short since Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien were fired and Yeo was promoted on Dec. 6.

Yeo added that Torchetti was just as happy to be at practice as he was “like a caged animal in the hotel” while quarantined.

Next: The Flyers play their final game before the All-Star break on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

You’ve heard about the former Union Academy player signed to a big club in Europe, right? The MLS guy signed by Arsenal? No, not Brenden Aaronson or Matt Turner. It’s Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty, and because of the role the Union played in his development, they’re getting a share of the money in the deal. Jonathan Tannenwald breaks it all down.

Plus, he also takes a look at all the big games coming up.

Next: Tyler Adams and Chris Richards have been ruled out of the Concacaf qualifier on Wednesday, when the U.S. faces Honduras in a crucial game for the Americans’ World Cup hopes.

Mike Nykoluk dies at 87: Nykoluk, the NHL’s first full-time assistant coach with the Flyers, won Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975 under Fred Shero. He also served as an assistant with the New York Rangers before taking the head-coaching job with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1980.

The bettors’ pick for the Super Bowl? The early line favors the Los Angeles Rams by four points over the Cincinnati Bengals in their Feb. 13 matchup.

Question: What did you see in the NFL playoff games that the Eagles most need to get to the next level?

There is no question in my mind that the Eagles’ biggest need to get to the Super Bowl is more accurate passing by the quarterback, no matter who he is. — R. Furman

I would dedicate this draft to the defense and acquire as many as I could, and would rid myself of Howie Roseman as I don’t trust his judgment as to whom to pick. I would also trade Jalen Reagor for a draft pick. He is an example of Howie’s poor judgment and unlikely to be useful here. — Daniel W.

Jameer Nelson was a legend at St. Joseph’s. And while his NBA career was a bit quieter, his numbers might surprise many, as he competed with Dwight Howard, Shaquille O’Neal, and Anfernee Hardaway for the title of most points in Orlando Magic history. Howard is an obvious answer for franchise leader, so here’s the question: Who had more career points in Orlando? As always, you’re on your honor to answer without an internet search.

a) Hardaway

b) O’Neal

c) Nelson

